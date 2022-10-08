No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian

The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.

South Carolina fell to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern Conference action.

A&M (3-1, 1-0) will compete next at No. 5 Georgia at 10 a.m. Oct. 22.