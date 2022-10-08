 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian

  • 0

The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.

South Carolina fell to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern Conference action.

A&M (3-1, 1-0) will compete next at No. 5 Georgia at 10 a.m. Oct. 22.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi State Postgame: Bird Kuhn, Madison Bowser

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert