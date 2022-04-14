 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 3 seed Texas A&M equestrian team opens national tournament with victory over Baylor

  • 0

OCALA, Fla. — Third-seeded Texas A&M cruised past sixth-seeded Baylor 13-6 in the quarterfinals of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship on Thursday at the World Equestrian Center.

A&M senior Haley Redifer, juniors Morgan Rosia and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and sophomore Devon Thomas won in fences, and graduate MacKenzie Chapman, senior Hayley Riddle, junior Cori Cansdale and sophomore Ella Petak won in horsemanship to give the Aggies an 8-2 lead at the break.

Seniors Caroline Dance and Nicole Leonard then won in flat, and Taylor Masson tied Baylor’s Andie Pratt in the first reining match to clinch the team victory. Seniors Lisa Bricker and Marissa Harrell and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh also won in reining to close out the match.

A&M (13-4) will face seventh-seeded SMU (11-6) at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner will face either top-seeded Oklahoma State (13-2) or fourth-seeded TCU (12-6).

Baylor finished its season at 7-8 overall.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert