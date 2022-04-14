No. 3 seed Texas A&M equestrian team opens national tournament with victory over Baylor

OCALA, Fla. — Third-seeded Texas A&M cruised past sixth-seeded Baylor 13-6 in the quarterfinals of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship on Thursday at the World Equestrian Center.

A&M senior Haley Redifer, juniors Morgan Rosia and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and sophomore Devon Thomas won in fences, and graduate MacKenzie Chapman, senior Hayley Riddle, junior Cori Cansdale and sophomore Ella Petak won in horsemanship to give the Aggies an 8-2 lead at the break.

Seniors Caroline Dance and Nicole Leonard then won in flat, and Taylor Masson tied Baylor’s Andie Pratt in the first reining match to clinch the team victory. Seniors Lisa Bricker and Marissa Harrell and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh also won in reining to close out the match.

A&M (13-4) will face seventh-seeded SMU (11-6) at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner will face either top-seeded Oklahoma State (13-2) or fourth-seeded TCU (12-6).

Baylor finished its season at 7-8 overall.