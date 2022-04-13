 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 3 Aggies to face No. 6 Bears in NCEA quarterfinals on Thursday

Third-seeded Texas A&M (12-4) will face sixth-seeded Baylor (7-7) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida. The teams split two matches this season with Baylor winning 12-7 in Waco on Oct. 15, 2021, and A&M winning 10-8 on Jan. 29 in College Station. Thursday’s winner will face either No. 2 seed Auburn or No. 7 seed SMU in Friday’s semifinals.

