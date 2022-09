The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will open the regular season against No. 3 TCU at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free.

The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished as the national runners-up, losing to top-ranked Oklahoma State 11-9 in the NCEA championship match. All-Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) return to lead a group of 10 starters and 25 overall returners from last season’s team.