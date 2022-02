The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host South Carolina at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. A&M (8-1, 4-0) beat No. 5 Georgia last Saturday via a tiebreaker, winning 1,532-1,523 on points after tying 9-9. South Carolina (0-8, 0-4) lost to No. 6 Baylor 13-5 on Friday in Waco.