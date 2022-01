The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 4 Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. A&M went 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play during the fall. Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) beat A&M 12-7 in their first meeting this season on Oct. 15 in Waco.