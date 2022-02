The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will compete against No. 5 Georgia at 9 a.m. Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia. A&M (7-1, 3-0) won its last match, beating No. 4 Baylor 10-8 on Jan. 29, while Georgia (4-2, 1-1) beat Sweet Briar 7-3 on Feb. 4. The Bulldogs won their first meeting with the Aggies earlier this season 13-6 in College Station on Oct. 29, 2021.