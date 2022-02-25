No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team to face No. 3 Auburn on Saturday

The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian will try to extend its eight-match winning streak at 10 a.m. Saturday against No. 3 Auburn at the Auburn University Horse Center in Auburn, Alabama. The Aggies (9-1, 5-0 SEC) edged South Carolina 10-9 last Saturday, while Auburn (7-2, 3-1) beat Ole Miss 7-1 and Delaware State 16-4 in its last two matches on Feb. 11-12 at home. A&M beat Auburn 10-6 in their first meeting this season on Nov. 18 in College Station.