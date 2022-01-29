No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opens spring with 10-8 win over No. 4 Baylor

The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team held off No. 4 Baylor 10-8 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M (7-1, 3-0 SEC) extended its winning streak to six straight with victories from Haley Redifer and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss in fences, Hayley Riddle, MacKenzie Chapman and Cori Cansdale in horsemanship, Lovingfoss, Devon Thomas, Rhian Murphy and Caroline Dance in flat and Lisa Bricker in reining. Redifer and Riddle also earned most outstanding performer honors.