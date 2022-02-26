No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at No. 3 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 3 Auburn 13-4 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the Auburn University Horse Center.

A&M senior Rhian Murphy and junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won in flat, while freshman Hanna Olaussen won in horsmanship and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh in reining.

The Aggies (9-2, 5-1) will face No. 7 SMU in Dallas at 10 a.m. next Saturday.

Auburn improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.