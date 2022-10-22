No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8

BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.

A&M (3-2, 1-1) will face No. 6 Auburn at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 in Auburn, Alabama.

Georgia improves to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference action.