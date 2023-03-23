The fourth-ranked and second-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team will play third-seeded Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina.

The Aggies (8-5, 4-2) split the season series with the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-4), losing 10-8 at Georgia on Oct. 22 and winning 12-8 at home on March 4.

Top-seeded Auburn and fourth-seeded South Carolina will play the first semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday.

The winners will meet in the championship match at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Auburn has won the last four SEC tournament titles and five of the last seven.