No. 2 Aggies hold off Gamecocks 10-9 in home equestrian match Saturday

Marissa Harrell’s 73-70.5 victory over Emilia Reutimann in reining gave the second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team a 10-9 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M’s Brooke Brombach, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Morgan Rosia won in fences, and Hayley Riddle, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship to give the Aggies a 7-2 halftime lead.

South Carolina (0-9, 0-5) swept all five points in flat, but the Aggies (9-1, 5-0) answered with points from Emmy Lu Marsh, Lisa Bricker and Harrell in reining to win their eighth straight match. Lovingfoss, Riddle and Bricker earned most outstanding performer awards.

A&M will face Auburn at 10 a.m. next Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.