The top-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Bridgewater 8-0 in a jumping seat meet Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M’s Grace Boston, Devon Thomas, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Haley Redifer won in fences, and Nicole Leonard, Caroline Dance, Rhian Murphy and Maggie Nealon won in flat. Boston and Nealon earned most outstanding performer honors.

The Aggies (11-2, 5-1 SEC) will host No. 2 Oklahoma State (9-2, 5-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m.

Bridgewater fell to 2-2.