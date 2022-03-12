No. 1 Texas A&M equestrian team drops final regular-season match to No. 2 Oklahoma State

The top-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 2 Oklahoma State 9-8 on Saturday in nonconference action at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and senior Grace Boston won in fences, while senior Hayley Riddle and junior Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Seniors Rhian Murphy and Nicole Leonard also won in flat, and senior Marissa Harrell and sophomore Keesa Luers won in reining. Murphy and Riddle each earned most outstanding performer honors.

The Aggies (11-3, 5-1 SEC) will begin the postseason at the Southeastern Conference Championships on March 25-26 in Auburn, Alabama.

The Cowgirls improved to 10-2 overall.