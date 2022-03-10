No. 1 Aggie equestrian team to host Bridgewater, No. 2 Oklahoma State over next two days

The top-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host Bridgewater in a jumping seat meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (10-2, 5-1) also will host No. 2 Oklahoma State (8-2, 5-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. A&M has won nine of its last 10 matches including at No. 7 SMU 11-8 last Saturday.