The top-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host Bridgewater in a jumping seat meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (10-2, 5-1) also will host No. 2 Oklahoma State (8-2, 5-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. A&M has won nine of its last 10 matches including at No. 7 SMU 11-8 last Saturday.
No. 1 Aggie equestrian team to host Bridgewater, No. 2 Oklahoma State over next two days
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M equestrian team is No. 1 in this week’s National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll released Tuesday. It’s the first tim…
DALLAS — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team won fences and reining to rally past No. 7 SMU 11-8 on Saturday at the Dallas Equestri…
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team (9-2, 5-1 SEC) will face seventh-ranked SMU (7-5, 4-1 ECAC) at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dallas E…
AUBURN, Ala. — The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 3 Auburn 13-4 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the …
Texas A&M’s Emmy-Lu Marsh was named the Southeastern Conference’s reining rider of the month for February, the league announced Wednesday.…