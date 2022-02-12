Marsh helps No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team edge No. 5 Georgia via tiebreaker

BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team won its seventh straight match with a 1,532-1,523 victory over No. 5 Georgia in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. The teams tied 9-9 and used total points to determine the winner.

Emmy Lu Marsh’s 73-72.5 victory over Georgia’s Jax Bound forced the 9-9 tie and ultimately gave A&M (8-1, 4-0) the team victory.

A&M’s Marissa Harrell and Lisa Bricker also won in reining. Brooke Brombach won in fences. Hanna Olaussen and Ella Petak won in horsemanship, and Nicole Leonard, Devon Thomas and Caroline Dance won in flat. Marsh, Olaussen and Dance also earned most outstanding performer honors.

Georgia fell to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.