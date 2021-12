Four members of the Texas A&M equestrian team were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month for November on Thursday. A&M’s Kaitlyn Lovingfoss earned the honor for fences, Caroline Dance for flat, MacKenzie Chapman for horsemanship and Malena Lopez for reining. Second-ranked A&M (6-1, 3-0) is off until Jan. 29 when the Aggies will host No. 4 Baylor at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.