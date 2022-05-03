Equestrian team hands out season-ending awards

Texas A&M’s MacKenzie Chapman earned the equestrian team’s Most Outstanding Performer Award in Horsemanship at the team’s annual banquet. The graduate was 12-3-2. Emmy-Lu Marsh earned the Most Outstanding Performer Award in Reining. The junior was 11-4-2.

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss earned the Most Outstanding Performer Award in Fences after the junior went 11-8. Caroline Dance earned Most Outstanding Performer Award in Flat, while junior Morgan Rosia earned the Most Improved Award. Team Rookie of the Year Awards went to Brooke Brombach in Jumping Seat and Hanna Olaussen in Western. Senior Evelyn Beesaw was presented the Aggie Heart Award and junior Ariana Gray earned the Iron Horse Award. Freshman Grace Platt earned the team’s Academic Star Award.