The Texas A&M equestrian team is No. 1 in this week’s National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time the Aggies (10-2, 5-1) are atop the poll since Oct. 10, 2017. Oklahoma State is No. 2 followed by Auburn, TCU, Georgia, Baylor, SMU, Fresno State, South Carolina and Tennessee-Martin.
Aggie equestrian team rises to No. 1 in NCEA rankings
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
DALLAS — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team won fences and reining to rally past No. 7 SMU 11-8 on Saturday at the Dallas Equestri…
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team (9-2, 5-1 SEC) will face seventh-ranked SMU (7-5, 4-1 ECAC) at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dallas E…
AUBURN, Ala. — The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 3 Auburn 13-4 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the …