Aggie equestrian team rises to No. 1 in NCEA rankings

Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M equestrian team is No. 1 in this week’s National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time the Aggies (10-2, 5-1) are atop the poll since Oct. 10, 2017. Oklahoma State is No. 2 followed by Auburn, TCU, Georgia, Baylor, SMU, Fresno State, South Carolina and Tennessee-Martin.

