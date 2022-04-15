Aggie equestrian team advances to national championship match

OCALA, Fla. — Third-seeded Texas A&M dominated throughout a 14-5 victory over seventh-seeded SMU in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship semifinals on Friday at the World Equestrian Center.

A&M (14-4) advanced to face top-seeded Oklahoma State (14-2) in the championship match at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Cowgirls topped fourth-seeded TCU 13-6 in the other semifinal. A&M will be competing for its 13th national championship and first since 2017.

The Aggies built a 4-1 lead over the Mustangs in fences with victories from senior Senior Haley Redifer, juniors Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Morgan Rosia and freshman Brooke Brombach. Graduate MacKenzie Chapman, senior Hayley Riddle and junior Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship to give A&M a 7-3 lead at the break.

Lovingfoss and seniors Rhian Murphy and Nicole Leonard won in flat, and seniors Taylor Masson and Marissa Harrell, junior Emmy-Lu Marsh and sophomore Keesa Luers finished off the team victory with points in reining.