Texas A&M’s standout Emmy-Lu Marsh was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s reining co-rider of the year on Monday. She shared the honor with Baylor junior Andie Pratt.

Marsh was 11-4-2 with three most outstanding performer honors and was named an Ariat NCEA second team All-American. The junior was 4-1 in postseason, including 3-0 at the NCEA Championships.