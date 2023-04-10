The Texas A&M Equestrian team had nine riders combine for 11 All-SEC honors on Monday.

Ariana Gray and Devan Thomas led the way as Gray was named the reining rider of the year, while Thomas was the co-freshman flat rider of the year.

Gray along with Lisa Bricker, Keesa Luers and Lauren Hanson were all members of the All-reining team. Cori Cansdale earned All-SEC honors in horsemanship.

Thomas also earned a spot on the All-freshman team in flat. Fellow freshmen Alexa Leong was on the All-freshman fences squad.

Rounding out the conference honors was Ellie Gerbrandt and Alexis Ortiz. Gerbrandt was named the SEC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Ortiz was a member of the SEC community service team.

A&M opens the NCEA championships on Thursday at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida. The Aggies are a fifth-seed and will face fourth-seeded TCU.