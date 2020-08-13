Emmert: No Division I NCAA championships to be played in the fall

NCAA president Mark Emmert voiced a death knell for Division I fall sports championships, other than FBS football, in a video posted on Twitter by the NCAA on Thursday.
In excerpt of a longer video interview, Emmert said the NCAA will not be able to hold championships for fall Olympic sports because there are no longer more than 50% of member programs still willing to play this fall, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Sadly, tragically, that is going to be the case this fall. Full stop,” he said in the video.
The official decision to forego fall championships is left to the Division I Board of Directors, who must make their proclamation by Aug. 21. The NCAA Board of Governors previously made the ruling that each division could make its own decision on playing in the fall, but a threshold of at least 50% of participating institutions must be willing to play. As of Thursday evening, 23 of the 32 Division I conferences had elected to cancel or postpone fall sports.
For Texas A&M, this includes women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country. Nationally, this would also include Football Championship Subdivision football, in which Sam Houston State participates.
"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships."NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships.Hear more on the NCAA Social Series TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET from @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/DpuIdqQrhj— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 13, 2020
Emmert did pave the road for playing fall championships in the spring.
“Will it be normal? Of course not,” he said in the video. “You’ll be playing a fall sport in the spring. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah.”
The new tournaments would most likely be at predetermined venues, instead of on campuses, which can create a “semi-bubble model” like that being utilized by the NBA and the NHL, he said.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Thursday, saying it will review the impact of the cancellations with member schools.
“Our soccer, volleyball and cross country student-athletes are working hard to prepare for their seasons and they have been diligent in taking personal health precautions and following protocols around COVID-19,” Sankey said in the statement. “We will support them in every way possible as we evaluate the impact of these cancellations on their fall sports seasons.”
Aggie soccer coach G. Guerrieri said Thursday he was willing to play regular-season conference games in the fall and then playing “for trophies” in the spring.
On Wednesday, the Aggie soccer schedule was paired down to only conference games after the Big 12 elected to go to a conference-only model. In making that proclamation, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the conference would be willing to look into other options for postseason should the NCAA cancel Division I championships. Guerrieri said Wednesday that he would be in favor of doing what it took to give his players a postseason.
“I think the regular season would feel different if they didn’t have a postseason to play for,” he said. “I think it’s my obligation, along with our athletics directors and others, to try and do what we can to optimize the experience our young people have and that certainly includes a postseason. I would be very disappointed if the post season went away, but there maybe other ways to provide that in this very unusual year.”
Emmert also placed importance on executing winter and spring championships this year, after those athletes suffered the cancellation of their tournaments earlier in 2020.
“We have to give highest priority to the winter and spring sports because they lost their championships last March,” he said. “We made that horrible, awful but necessary choice to shut down.”
As far as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the Women’s College World Series and College World Series, Emmert said there could be some flexibility on the dates for the 2021 editions, pending approval from their television rights holders. This could include moving the tournaments later in the spring or summer, he said.
“We can work our way through that,” Emmert said. “This is mostly logistics and health care and media time. These are not insurmountable problems. They are hard, but they are not insurmountable.”
