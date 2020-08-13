Emmert: No Division I NCAA championships to be played in the fall

Emmert did pave the road for playing fall championships in the spring.

“Will it be normal? Of course not,” he said in the video. “You’ll be playing a fall sport in the spring. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah.”

The new tournaments would most likely be at predetermined venues, instead of on campuses, which can create a “semi-bubble model” like that being utilized by the NBA and the NHL, he said.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Thursday, saying it will review the impact of the cancellations with member schools.

“Our soccer, volleyball and cross country student-athletes are working hard to prepare for their seasons and they have been diligent in taking personal health precautions and following protocols around COVID-19,” Sankey said in the statement. “We will support them in every way possible as we evaluate the impact of these cancellations on their fall sports seasons.”

Aggie soccer coach G. Guerrieri said Thursday he was willing to play regular-season conference games in the fall and then playing “for trophies” in the spring.