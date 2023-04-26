The Texas A&M rodeo team is sending eight members to the College National Finals Rodeo set for June 11-17 in Casper, Wyoming.

A&M won the women’s team title at the Southern Region Rodeo for the second straight year. Madalyn Richards won the goat tying event, while Victoria Procter took second and Brook Krolczyk third in barrel racing. Britta Strain also placed third in breakaway roping.

On the men’s side, A&M’s Boyd Hanagriff won steer wrestling and Trace Harris took second. Connor Atkinson finished third in tie-down calf roping, and Gavin French was third in bareback riding.

All eight Aggies who finished in the top three at the Southern Region Rodeo are qualified for the national event.