Dave Campell’s Texas Football sets high expectations for Texas A&M, College Station, Franklin

District 11-3A-I is highlighted as one of three districts to watch in 3A. Cameron Yoe is No. 20 in the preseason poll and picked to finish second in the district behind Lorena. Cameron linebacker Fabian Solomon is the district’s preseason MVP. Rockdale is picked to finish third, while Caldwell is projected to finish last.

“Lorena is the favorite but you have teams like Yoe, Rockdale, Little River, Troy and McGregor fighting for three spots,” the magazine staff wrote.

Anderson-Shiro is picked fourth in 12-3A-II behind Newton, New Waverly and Hemphill.

In 2A-I, Hearne is No. 15 and Normangee is No. 21. The Eagles and Panthers are picked to win their respective districts, 11-2A-I and 12-2A-I. Normangee’s Izaha Jones is a preseason all-state pick at wide receiver but is expected to play quarterback for the Panthers. He’s also the district’s preseason offensive MVP. In 11-2A-I, Centerville is picked second, and Tigers’ linebacker Angel Villarreal is the district’s preseason defensive MVP, while Leon is picked fifth. Hearne swept the magazine’s preseason district MVP honors with wideout Jabari Dunn on offense and defensive end Anthony Jackson on defense.