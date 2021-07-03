Dave Campell’s Texas Football sets high expectations for Texas A&M, College Station, Franklin

Last month, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football gave readers a sneak peek of this year’s cover graced by the Texas A&M defense. As the “Bible of Texas football” now begins to hit shelves across the state, readers can see the magazine has high expectations for the entire Aggie football team this fall.
A&M is picked by the magazine to go 11-1 and finish second in the Southeastern Conference West behind defending-national champion Alabama. The Aggies are the magazine’s top-ranked team in Texas and check in at No. 6 in its national Top 25 behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.
The headline for A&M’s preview reads, “The time is now: It’s championship or bust for Jimbo’s Aggies.” Texas Football writer Shehan Jeyarajah says the Aggies’ ceiling is, “Everything. The Aggies can win the SEC West, win the SEC, win a national championship” while the floor is “comfortably win nine games.”
The magazine also lists A&M junior defensive end DeMarvin Leal — who is featured on the cover — as a Heisman Trophy dark horse.
A&M defensive backs coach T.J. Rushing — and Brazos Christian head coach Ben Hoffmeier — also were named to the magazine’s best 40 coaches under the age of 40.
COUGARS, LIONS DRAW PRAISE
At the high school level, the magazine has high expectations for College Station and Franklin.
The Cougars are Texas Football’s preseason No. 3 team in Class 5A Division I behind defending-champion Denton Ryan, which eliminated College Station in last year’s area round, and Manvel. The Cougars are picked to advance to the Region II final but fall to Denton Ryan for a second straight season.
“Denton Ryan’s path back to Arlington will go through Division I’s most treacherous region, as Region II houses half of the preseason top 10,” Texas Football’s Greg Tepper writes. “And perhaps the team flying under people’s radar — College Station — should be the team sounding alarms. Coach Steve Huff’s Cougars were remarkably young last year, and with coach’s kid Jett Huff back to trigger the offense and Jaxson Slanker holding down the middle of the defense, the Cougars feel like a real threat to win it all.”
Franklin is ranked No. 1 in the magazine’s preseason 3A-II poll. The Lions are picked to beat Gunter in the state championship game after falling to Canadian in last year’s title game. Franklin coach Mark Fannin is 3A’s preseason coach of the year, and the Lions’ Haze Tomascik, Bryson Washington and Malcolm Murphy made the magazine’s preseason all-state team.
“The Lions were one clutch pass away from capturing their first state championship last season and return 17 starters from that title-hungry team,” Texas Football’s Ishmael Johnson writes. “Preseason Coach of the Year Mark Fannin has Franklin ready to take the next step with a loaded offense and defense, and a mantra that’s based around complementary football. Coming so close to a state title has the Lions hungry for more.”
District 13-3A-II is picked as one of three districts to watch in the classification with the Texas Football staff noting, “Franklin leads the pack but there are no fewer than four or five other regional contenders here.” Lexington, the preseason No. 10 team in 3A-II, is picked to finish second in 13-3A-II and fall to Franklin in the regional final. The Eagles’ Jarred Kerr is a second-team preseason Super Team selection on defense. Buffalo is projected fourth and named a dark horse in 3A-II.
LOCAL, AREA PREVIEW
Bryan is picked third in 12-6A behind Temple and Harker Heights a year after being projected last in the district. The Vikings surprised teams by going 6-3 overall and 5-2 in district last season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Bryan coach Ross Rogers told Texas Football he likes the team’s experience with eight seniors returning as third-year starters. Vikings senior linebacker Nic Caraway is the district’s preseason defensive MVP.
A&M Consolidated is picked second in 10-5A-II behind Huntsville. The Tigers are ranked 16th in the magazine’s preseason poll. Senior defensive end Jaden Thomas is the district’s preseason defensive MVP.
Navasota is ranked 21st in the 4A-II preseason poll and picked second in 12-4A-II behind Cuero. Rattlers’ quarterback Ja’Mar Jessie is the district’s preseason offensive MVP. Madisonville is picked fifth in 10-4A-II as the Mustangs share a district with defending-state champion Carthage, whose coach — Scott Surratt — is the gatefold cover subject of the magazine.
District 11-3A-I is highlighted as one of three districts to watch in 3A. Cameron Yoe is No. 20 in the preseason poll and picked to finish second in the district behind Lorena. Cameron linebacker Fabian Solomon is the district’s preseason MVP. Rockdale is picked to finish third, while Caldwell is projected to finish last.
“Lorena is the favorite but you have teams like Yoe, Rockdale, Little River, Troy and McGregor fighting for three spots,” the magazine staff wrote.
Anderson-Shiro is picked fourth in 12-3A-II behind Newton, New Waverly and Hemphill.
In 2A-I, Hearne is No. 15 and Normangee is No. 21. The Eagles and Panthers are picked to win their respective districts, 11-2A-I and 12-2A-I. Normangee’s Izaha Jones is a preseason all-state pick at wide receiver but is expected to play quarterback for the Panthers. He’s also the district’s preseason offensive MVP. In 11-2A-I, Centerville is picked second, and Tigers’ linebacker Angel Villarreal is the district’s preseason defensive MVP, while Leon is picked fifth. Hearne swept the magazine’s preseason district MVP honors with wideout Jabari Dunn on offense and defensive end Anthony Jackson on defense.
In 2A-II, Bremond is ranked No. 13 and picked to finish second in 10-2A-II behind powerhouse Mart. Tigers defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe is a second team preseason Super Team defensive selection. Snook is No. 21 in the preseason poll and projected to win 13-2A-II. Burton is tabbed as a dark horse in 2A and picked third, followed by Somerville, Iola and Milano. Snook quarterback Garrett Lero is the district’s preseason offensive MVP, and Burton linebacker Waylon Hinze is the district’s preseason defensive MVP.
Calvert is ranked sixth in the preseason Class A-II poll, and the Trojans are picked to win 13-A-II and fall in the regional final to Richland Springs. Kevondre Corona is the district’s preseason defensive MVP.
“Calvert is the most likely team to stand in the Coyotes’ way, but coach Ja’Marcus Ashley’s Trojans may need to find their way early because of their youth,” Tepper wrote.
Dime Box is tabbed a dark horse in Class A and picked to finish second in 14-A-II behind Oglesby. Masyn Spacek was named the district’s preseason defensive MVP.
Allen Academy is ranked No. 12 in the preseason private school 6-man poll. The Rams are projected to finish second in TAPPS 6-Man DI/DII-6 and lose in the Division II title game to Waco Live Oak. Brazos Christian is picked fourth in TAPPS DIII-4. St. Joseph is picked second in TAPPS 6-Man DIII-5, and BVCHEA is picked sixth in TAIAO D-I.