Two Aggies nominated for NCAA Woman of Year

Texas A&M’s Rachel Bernardo and Ciera Johnson have been nominated for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bernardo is an eight-time letterwinner with the A&M women’s cross country and track and field teams. She served time as a team captain and member of the student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC), including president this school year. She also served as head director of Traditions Night, an orientation program for all incoming A&M student-athletes, and volunteered with AggiesMOVE, AggiesBUILD, the Brazos Valley Food Bank and WE3: Women Encourage, Equip, and Empower program.

Johnson also was a Southeastern Conference scholar athlete of the year and earned two degrees from A&M, including her master’s in human resource development. She participated with SAAC, Traditions Night and the SEC leadership council.

Conferences will announce their nominations for the award in August. The NCAA will identify top 10 honorees before naming the award winner on Oct. 17 in Indianapolis.