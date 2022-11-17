Texas A&M’s Jonathan Chung will compete in the men’s race at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at 10:10 a.m. Saturday at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Chung qualified by finishing sixth at the South Central Regional, covering the 10K course in 30 minutes, 35.1 seconds.
Texas A&M's Jonathan Chung to compete in NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
