Texas A&M's Jonathan Chung to compete in NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday

Texas A&M’s Jonathan Chung will compete in the men’s race at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at 10:10 a.m. Saturday at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Chung qualified by finishing sixth at the South Central Regional, covering the 10K course in 30 minutes, 35.1 seconds.

