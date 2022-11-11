Texas A&M's Jonathan Chung qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships

Texas A&M sophomore Jonathan Chung finished sixth at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course to earn a spot in the national cross country meet.

Chung ran with the front pack and began surging around the 7,700-meter mark in the 10,000-meter race. He moved into fifth and held the spot before settling into sixth to finish in 30 minutes, 35.1 seconds.

“He ran a fearless race,” A&M distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “He went from being the team’s fifth finisher at the Southeastern Conference meet to getting sixth overall today at the regional meet. He took a chance, and it paid off.”

Chung helped the Aggie men’s team place third, one spot out of a qualifying berth to the NCAA Championships. A&M’s Eric Casarez placed 15th in 31:13.1 followed by Gavin Hoffpauir (20th, 31:23.0), Chandon Chhikara (26th, 31:34.8) and Siddharth Jayaraman (41st, 32:02.0).

Arkansas won the men’s title with 49 points followed by Texas (55), A&M (108), Arkansas State (228) and Tulane (244).

Arkansas and Texas also took the top two spots and NCAA Championship berths on the women’s side with the Razorbacks claiming the title at 49 points and the Longhorns in second at 102. LSU placed third with 154 points followed by A&M (156) and SMU (169).

Abbey Santoro led the Aggie women over the 6K course, finishing in 20:54.6 for 16th place followed by Julia Abell (18th, 21:03.9), Maddie Livingston (33rd, 21:21.2), Kennady Fontenot (40th, 21:29.3) and Mary Grace Rodriguez (49th, 21:49.5).

“We put ourselves out there,” McRaven said. “We were in second place with a mile to go, then blew up a bit. We’re a little disappointed in the outcome, but I’m proud of all the girls. This is a group that really wanted to qualify for the NCAA meet, and we put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

The NCAA Championships are set for Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.