Texas A&M's Eric Casarez places eighth at SEC cross country meet

OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez finished eighth to help the Aggie men’s cross country team place fifth at the Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course.

Casarez finished the 8K course in 23 minutes, 21.36 seconds. Also for A&M, Francesco Romano placed 22nd in 24:00.39, followed by Chandon Chhikara (23rd, 24:02.85), Gavin Hoffpauir (34th, 24:24.07) and Jonathan Chung (41st, 24:33.13).

Alabama won the men’s team title with 59 points followed by Tennessee (64), Arkansas (64), Ole Miss (65), A&M (126), Kentucky (190), Auburn (199), Missouri (219), Georgia (229) and Florida (294).

Alabama also won the women’s team title with 36 points followed by Arkansas (74), Ole Miss (83), Kentucky (122), Florida (147), Tennessee (159), LSU (201) and A&M (208).

Julia Abell placed 25th to lead the Aggie women, finishing the 6K course in 20:33.67. Abbey Santoro placed 34th (20:50.39) for A&M followed by Maddie Livingston (49th, 21:09.61), Grace Plain (51st, 21:10.97) and Deirdre Nelsen (61st, 21:18.52).

A&M will host the NCAA South Central Regional on Nov. 11 at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.