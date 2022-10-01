 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Eric Casarez finishes sixth at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Texas A&M junior Eric Casarez placed sixth out of 426 runners in the men’s 8K race at the 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

Casarez finished in 23 minutes, 14.2 seconds to help the Aggie men placed 16th as a team. Junior Chandon Chhikara (23:46.5), sophomore Jonathan Chung (24:02.9), senior Gavin Hoffpauir (24:14.5) and sophomore Joseph Benn (24:31.4) also ran for A&M.

In the women’s 5K race, A&M placed 19th as a team. Seniors Grace Plain (20:32.7), Julia Abell (20:41.5) and Abbey Santoro (20:53.5) paced the Aggies followed by sophomore Maddie Livingston (21:12.9) and freshman Kennady Fontenot (21:13.3).

A&M will host its annual Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 15 at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

