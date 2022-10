The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the Arturo Barrios Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

The event will begin with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K race at 9:45 a.m. Admission is free. No pets are allowed.

Juniors Eric Casarez and Chandon Chhikara will lead the Aggie men’s team, while seniors Grace Plain, Julia Abell and Abbey Santoro will lead the women.

The tournament field includes 40 men’s teams and 42 women’s teams.