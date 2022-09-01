Texas A&M’s Grace Plain, Eric Casarez each place second at Cowboy Preview

STILLWATER, Okla. — Texas A&M’s Grace Plain and Eric Casarez each finished second in their respective races Thursday at the Cowboy Preview cross country meet.

Plain finished the 3K course in 10 minutes, 39.8 seconds to help the Aggie women place second overall. A&M’s Abbey Santoro finished fourth (10:44.3) followed by Julia Abell in ninth (10:49.3).

Casarez took an early lead and ran with the front pack most of the men’s 5K race. He got edged at the finish line by 0.4 seconds by Oklahoma State’s Alex Stitt, settling for second at 14:55.3. A&M placed third as a team with Chandon Chhikara placing ninth (15:10.3) followed by Victor Zuniga (12th, 15:14.1), Tristan Galvan (14th, 15:20.8) and Teddy Radtke (15th, 15:22.9).

Arkansas won the women’s team title with Oklahoma State claiming the men’s title.

The Aggies will host the A&M Invitational on Sept. 16 at the Watts Cross Country Course.