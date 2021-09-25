Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez sets course record at home cross country meet

Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez won the men’s 8K individual title in record fashion, and the Aggie women’s cross country team won the team title Saturday at the A&M Team Invitational at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

Casarez set the course record over 8K by finishing in 23 minutes, 4 seconds — 20 seconds better than the mark set by Alabama’s Antibahs Kosgei. Casarez helped the Aggies place second in the team standings, just one point behind North Texas’ 43 points. Rice took third at 62.

The Aggie women dominated their 5K race with junior Julia Black placing third (17:31.1), freshman Maddie Livingston taking fourth (17:49.7) and junior Grace Plain placing fifth (17:50.8). Freshman Gemma Goddard also placed seventh (18:00.5), and freshman Emma Ellis finished 10th (18:07.9) as A&M won the team title going away with 23 points. Rice finished second (49) with Texas A&M-International in third (120).