Texas A&M’s Casarez, women’s team win cross country titles at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez set another course record, and the Aggie women won the team title Friday at the Gans Creek Classic.

Casarez finished the men’s 8K race in a Gans Creek Cross Country Course record 23 minutes, 36.5 seconds, winning his third individual title in three races this season. It’s also the second straight meet in which he set the course record.

A&M’s Julia Black finished fourth in 21:17.2 over 6K, and Gemma Goddard placed sixth in 21:17.3 to lead the Aggie women to the team championship with 64 points, edging host Missouri by 3 points.