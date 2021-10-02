 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Casarez, women’s team win cross country titles at Gans Creek Classic
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Casarez, women’s team win cross country titles at Gans Creek Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez set another course record, and the Aggie women won the team title Friday at the Gans Creek Classic.

Casarez finished the men’s 8K race in a Gans Creek Cross Country Course record 23 minutes, 36.5 seconds, winning his third individual title in three races this season. It’s also the second straight meet in which he set the course record.

A&M’s Julia Black finished fourth in 21:17.2 over 6K, and Gemma Goddard placed sixth in 21:17.3 to lead the Aggie women to the team championship with 64 points, edging host Missouri by 3 points.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert