Texas A&M moves up start times for NCAA cross country regional on Friday morning

Due to weather concerns, race times at the NCAA South Central Regional cross country meet have been moved up to 8:30 a.m. for the women and 9:30 a.m. for the men Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Texas A&M is qualified in both races. The top two teams and top four individuals not on those teams advance to the NCAA Championships.

