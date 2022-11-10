Due to weather concerns, race times at the NCAA South Central Regional cross country meet have been moved up to 8:30 a.m. for the women and 9:30 a.m. for the men Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Texas A&M is qualified in both races. The top two teams and top four individuals not on those teams advance to the NCAA Championships.
Texas A&M moves up start times for NCAA cross country regional on Friday morning
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
