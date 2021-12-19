Texas A&M freshman track & field athlete dies in auto accident

Texas A&M freshman Chance Gibson, who was on the cross country and track & field teams, died in an automobile accident Saturday at 11:20 a.m. Gibson was returning home to the Houston area for the holiday break, the school said Sunday in a release.

Gibson, who was a two-sport athlete at The Woodlands, had just completed his first semester in college.

“Words cannot express the loss of Chance,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said in the release. “Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends.”

No other details of the accident were released.

Gibson during the fall season competed in the Aggie Opener 5k and the Texas A&M Invitational 8k.

“Our hearts are broken,” A&M distance and cross country coach Wendel McRaven said. “Chance was a bright, funny and determined young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibson family. As a coach and a parent this is really tough. It is going to take us all a while to wrap our heads around this tragedy."