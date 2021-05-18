Texas A&M distance runner Jon Bishop earns McWhorter scholarship

Jon Bishop’s ability to excel in track and field and the classroom paid off in a big way Tuesday as he was named the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Bishop was chosen by a committee of faculty and athletics representatives from SEC universities and will receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” Bishop said. “I’m grateful for it. But what it really means to me as I’m finishing off my collegiate athletic career is it’s a culmination of a lot of work.”
That journey started as a freshman when he went out for track at College Station. He qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championship in 2017 and owns the school’s fourth-fasted mark in the indoor men’s 3,000 meters. He also was named the 2020 Southeastern Conference indoor and outdoor track and field scholar athlete of the year.
Bishop, who appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday along with Florida swimmer Savanna Fauloner, the women’s McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year winner, gave thanks to all his coaches and teammates along the way who contributed to his success.
Bishop is the third Aggie and second A&M track and field athlete to win the award. Swimming’s Sarah Gibson earned the award in 2017 along with track and field’s Nathan Hite in 2019.
“It’s the highest honor that a student-athlete can receive in the SEC, and we’re proud that Texas A&M continues a legacy of receiving this award,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a press release. “Our goal here is to have our student-athletes achieve their full potential in whatever avenue they decide to pursue. Jon, we are so proud that you have achieved your full potential and then some.”
Bishop said he has a drive of excellence in anything he does. He thanks his father, A&M professor Michael Bishop, for teaching him the importance of academics and a work ethic at a young age.
Bishop, who has a bachelor’s in applied mathematical sciences, is currently pursuing a master’s in computer science with a graduation target date of May 2022.
Bishop’s advice to young student-athletes is focus on the task at hand.
“I think doing athletics and academics is 100% the right thing to do,” Bishop said. “Most athletes don’t go professional. Even if an athlete does go professional, their professional career is not long enough to sustain you for your whole life, so you have to have something outside of athletics that you’re going to pursue to support you. Academics is kind of the first step into finding that pursuit outside of athletics. I have to say to take both things seriously, because you’re going to establish habits that you’re going to have for the rest of your life.”