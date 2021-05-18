Texas A&M distance runner Jon Bishop earns McWhorter scholarship

“It’s the highest honor that a student-athlete can receive in the SEC, and we’re proud that Texas A&M continues a legacy of receiving this award,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a press release. “Our goal here is to have our student-athletes achieve their full potential in whatever avenue they decide to pursue. Jon, we are so proud that you have achieved your full potential and then some.”

Bishop said he has a drive of excellence in anything he does. He thanks his father, A&M professor Michael Bishop, for teaching him the importance of academics and a work ethic at a young age.

Bishop, who has a bachelor’s in applied mathematical sciences, is currently pursuing a master’s in computer science with a graduation target date of May 2022.

Bishop’s advice to young student-athletes is focus on the task at hand.