Texas A&M cross country teams take high expectations into South Central Regional

The previous three times Texas A&M hosted the NCAA South Central Regional at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course, it somewhat signified the end of the season, but this time the vibe is different.

The Aggies head into Friday’s meet with the men ranked third in the region and the women fourth. The top two teams advance to the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.

“It’s special being at home,” A&M coach Wendel McRaven said. “It’s exciting to be at the point where we’re not just, oh, we’re running at regional, but we don’t have a chance to go to nationals. It’s more exciting to be in that position where it’s realistic now, and that’s what the kids all talked about in the tent after the race at the SECs.”

A&M comes into the meet with momentum. The men placed fifth at the Southeastern Conference Championships, moving up four spots from a year ago. The women climbed a trio of spots to eighth.

“The men’s team is really fired up,” McRaven said. “They feel they took a little chance at the SEC meet, knowing that it probably would have taken a spectacular race to break into the top four. They went for it, getting out pretty aggressively.”

A&M couldn’t keep up with the top four teams — Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Ole Miss, which were separated by only six points. The Aggies were 59 points behind Ole Miss, which is in the South Region along with Alabama and Tennessee. Arkansas and Texas are ranked ahead of A&M in the South Central Region followed by Arkansas State and Tulane.

Arkansas is the top seed on the women’s side followed by Texas, LSU, A&M and SMU. A&M finished only seven points behind LSU at the SEC meet.

The last time the A&M men advanced to nationals was 2011. The women’s last trip was 2000. The two teams have never advanced in the same year.

The A&M men are led by junior Eric Casarez, who made the NCAA Championships in 2019 and was eighth at this year’s SEC meet. Casarez has scored in every meet along with senior Chandon Chhikara. A&M senior Francesco Romano has been running well late in the season. The A&M men’s roster includes sophomores Joseph Benn and Siddharth Jayaraman from College Station.

The women are led by seniors Julia Abell and Grace Plain. Abell was 25th at the SEC meet and Plain was the team’s top runner in the first three meets. Senior Abbey Santoro and sophomore Maddie Livingston have been in the team’s top five finishers in every meet along with Abell.

The top four individual finishers not on the top two teams Friday also qualify for the national tournament.

• NOTES — The women’s 6K race starts at 9:15 a.m. and the men’s 10k at 10:15 a.m. ... Admission is free.