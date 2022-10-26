Texas A&M cross country teams enter SEC Championship with momentum

When Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez finished the Southeastern Conference cross country meet last season in 25th place, it seemed a distant outcome for how well the Aggies’ leader started the season.

A year later, Casarez and the Aggie men’s cross country team will enter the SEC meet at 10 a.m. Friday in Oxford, Mississippi, with a little more experience and a little more energy, aiming for even higher goals, head coach Wendel McRaven said.

“It wasn’t hyperbole last year when I thought he was one of the best runners in the country with how well we ran early in the season,” McRaven said of Casarez. “I think he had such a chip on his shoulder and was so determined to prove that he was good, he ran out of gas by the end of the season — and he got sick as well. This year, he’s been really patient, and we’ll see if that pays off.”

Casarez has two victories this season. He won Oklahoma State’s Cowboy Preview and the A&M Invitational, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes, 54.7 seconds. He also finished second in A&M’s Arturo Barrios Invitational despite losing a shoe for the last three kilometers of the race.

“He’s definitely matured in his approach,” McRaven said, with hopes that he could finish higher than seventh in the conference meet.

Maturation has come to both A&M teams as well.

The Aggie men’s squad, picked to finish eighth in the conference, has won two meets this season. It enters the conference championship in the hunt for an automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA South Central Regional, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The women’s squad led by Julia Abell, Abbey Santoro and Grace Plain was picked to finish sixth in the conference and have won one meet, while finishing in the top five in three meets.

A&M’s men finished ninth last season, and the women placed 11th.

“We faced some good competition this year,” McRaven said. “I think the group’s got some great momentum and ran the best we’ve run at the Barrios meet heading into this time of year than we’ve ever done before ... a lot of good momentum and excited about it. “