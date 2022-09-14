Texas A&M cross country standout Julia Abell manages married life with one final season

Texas A&M cross country athlete Julia Abell, formally Black, has a new way of seeing things this fall during her final college season.

Throughout her day on campus, the fifth-year student-athlete finds herself more glaringly surrounded by wide-eyed 18-year-olds with all the stress and drama that life entails for them. It continues during practice everyday, and while the youngsters break down every text message sent by a potential suitor, Abell plans out the next week for her and her husband, both career-focused graduate students building a new home together.

In early July, Abell and her partner of nearly three years, a former Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band Commander Jacob Abell, were married near their hometown of Keller. The pair, who have attended the same schools since the fifth grade, are getting to spend a lot more time together as newlyweds, but it comes with the challenge of managing the end of Julia’s running career and the beginning of medical school for Jacob.

“It was just at the point where we didn’t want to delay that part of our life until I was done running,” Julia said. “We figured why not? He’s in medical school now at A&M, so why don’t we get married and we do it together? I’m going to still run. You’re going to go to medical school.”

Julia’s cross country season began Sept. 1 at Oklahoma State and continues Friday with the A&M Invitational at the Dale Watts Country Course. Julia placed ninth individually at the Cowboy Preview and helped the Aggie women place second behind Arkansas.

On the home front, everything requires meticulous planning. For instance, when Abell knows she will be gone for the weekend for a meet, she prepares meals days in advance for the couple. She can always grab a quick meal at the Slocum Nutrition athletics dining facility, but she knows prepping in advance will help her husband, who can be in class or studying from the first thing in the morning to nearly midnight.

When it comes to quality time together, the couple has to map out pockets of time when they will be free. Being married and living together, however, makes that part of their life much easier.

“At least I’m here when you get back, and we can have dinner together, and you can go study and then in your five minute breaks every so often, you can come out and we can hang out for a little bit,” Julia said she told her husband. “It’s finding all those little times instead of I only have 30 minutes and that’s not enough time for [him] to come over.”

Forming a plan and executing is nothing new for Julia. While running for the Aggies, she earned her undergraduate degree in communications and journalism with a minor in Spanish in three years and picked up a masters in business in 11 months. She’s now working on a certificate in hospitality management.

The only think that is left collegiately for her to accomplish is to reach the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Her best performance in an NCAA regional to date was 14th last season with a time of 21 minutes, 14.4 seconds. The top two teams in each regional qualify for the national meet each year. As a team, A&M finished sixth last season.

“Last year we thought we had a really, really good shot,” Julia said. “Some people had a great race, some people not so much, so we kind of fell short at that race.”

The challenge this season will be bringing a talented but green freshman class up to speed quickly, head coach Wendel McRaven said. The Aggie women’s team also returns six of its top seven runners including Julia Abell and Abbey Santoro, both all-regional honorees last season.

“They’ve worked hard at taking the young kids under their wing a little bit and mentoring them along and saying, hey, listen, some of these things are to be expected,” McRaven said. “Don’t freak out when you are a month into the training.”

No matter the outcome of the season, Julia said it will be a special one knowing her husband is cheering her on at the finish line for home meets while she gets to run a season using his last name.

As for the freshman flings and heartbreaks she hears about each day, the veteran has actually found it entertaining and occasionally interjects some wisdom into the conversations.

“I came into the year and I didn’t know if I could handle all their drama,” she said. “It’s going to be so irrelevant to me at this point. Now it’s kind of like, oh, it’s kind of fun to hear. Loop me in.”