Texas A&M announces 2022 cross country schedule

The Texas A&M cross country teams will open their season Sept. 1 at the Cowboy Preview in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Aggies, who announced their upcoming season schedule Wednesday, then will host the A&M Invitational on Sept. 16, and will play at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Sept. 30. A&M will host the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 15 with the Southeastern Conference Championships to follow on Oct. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi.