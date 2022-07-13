 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M announces 2022 cross country schedule

The Texas A&M cross country teams will open their season Sept. 1 at the Cowboy Preview in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Aggies, who announced their upcoming season schedule Wednesday, then will host the A&M Invitational on Sept. 16, and will play at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Sept. 30. A&M will host the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 15 with the Southeastern Conference Championships to follow on Oct. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi.

A&M also is scheduled to host the NCAA South Central Regional on Nov. 11 with the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19 in Stillwater.

