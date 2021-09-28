Pair of Aggies early weekly SEC cross country awards

Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s cross country runner of the week, and teammate Maddie Livingston earned the league’s women’s freshman runner of the week Tuesday.

Casarez won the A&M Invitational with a course record time of 23 minutes, 4 seconds over 8K, while Livingston as the top freshman and fourth overall at the event in 17:49.7 over 5K.