Lipscomb takes both team titles at Texas A&M's Arturo Barrios Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, TX - 20211016 - Arturo Barrios Invitational

Texas A&M's Eric Casarez runs in the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Watts Cross Country Course in College Station on Saturday.

 AIDEN SHERTZER, TEXAS A&M PHOTO

Lipscomb swept the men’s and women’s team titles Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

In the women’s 6K race, Lipscomb finished with 72 points followed by Middle Tennessee State in second at 108 the Abilene Christian (133), Texas A&M (150) and Rice (193). Lipscomb won the men’s 8K race with 93 points followed by Texas-El Paso (141), North Texas (148), LSU (170) and A&M (204).

Eric Casarez had the best showing for the host Aggies, finishing the men’s race in second in 23 minutes, 34.2 seconds. LSU sophomore Davis Bove won in 23:28.5.

On the women’s side, junior Julia Black led A&M by placing 14th in 20:57.3. Rice sophomore Grace Forbes won in 19:53.2.

