Eric Casarez leads Texas A&M men's cross country team to victory at Barrios Invitational

Running with just one shoe for much of the race, Texas A&M junior Eric Casarez finished second individually to help the Aggie men’s cross country team win the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

Tulane’s Bradley Makuvire won the men’s 8K race in 23 minutes, 25.5 seconds with Casarez just behind in 23:26.9.

“Running with only one shoe was one of the crazier things that happened to me in the race,” Casarez said. “We got the win, and that’s all that matters.”

Casarez’s effort along with senior Francesco Romano, sophomore Jonathan Chung, junior Chandon Chhikara and senior Gavin Hoffpauir led A&M to a 71-point team finish, well ahead of second-place Ohio State’s 136 points for the trophy in the 40-team event.

“Our culture is getting better and better each year,” Casarez said. “We have never won this meet since I’ve been here so it was nice to dominate today.”

Romano finished 10th in 24:04.6 followed by Chung (14th, 24:08.6), Chhikara (22nd, 24:15.1) and Hoffpauir (25th, 24:21.3).

“It was one of the better showings that I’ve seen from our men in a number of years,” A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry said. “Eric looked good, and to run the last 3K with only one shoe showed a lot of heart for what he was doing. [Cross country coach Wendel McRaven] is doing a great job with them, and they’re getting better as a group.”

Tulane’s men placed third with 142 points followed by Arkansas State (238), Texas Tech (258), Lipscomb (301), Florida (338), Central Arkansas (342), Incarnate Word (353) and Texas-El Paso (353).

On the women’s side, Ohio State won with 38 points followed by Lipscomb (87), Florida (108), A&M (175), SMU (210), Kennesaw State (219), New Mexico State (227), Baylor (246), New Orleans (246) and Vanderbilt (253).

Senior Julia Abell led A&M’s women with a 12th-place finish in 20:48.0 over 6K. Senior Abbey Santoro placed 25th in 21:13.7 followed by sophomores Deirdre Nelson (37th, 21:37.1) and Maddie Livingston (40th, 21:38.7) and freshman Kennady Fontenot (62nd, 22:01.7).

“Julia did a nice job,” McRaven said. “Overall it was a solid performance on the women’s side with all things considered. We didn’t run a great race. We were missing pieces, and we finished fourth. That goes to show that we are better than a year ago when we had everyone and finished fourth. It’s a sign of our progress and our depth.”

The Aggies now will prepare for the Southeastern Conference Championships set for Oct. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi.

“Ever since I’ve been here, the best we’ve ever done at SECs is fifth, so we are looking to do better than what we’ve done in the recent years,” Casarez said. “We have the team to do it.”