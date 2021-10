The Texas A&M cross country teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri. The men’s 8K race will start at 10:05 a.m. followed by the women’s 6K race at 11 a.m. Eric Casarez will lead the Aggie men, while seniors Abbey Santoro and Julia Black and freshmen Gemma Goddard and Maddie Livingston will lead the women.