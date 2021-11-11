Aggies to compete in NCAA South Central Regional cross country meet

The Texas A&M cross country teams will run in the NCAA South Central Regional starting at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco. The meet will open with the women’s 6K race followed by the men’s 10K at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Led by senior Julia Black and freshmen Gemma Goddard and Maddie Livingston, A&M’s women won their first three meets, placed in the top five in their four regular-season meets and finished 11th at the Southeastern Conference Championships.

A&M junior Eric Casarez has led the men’s team with three individual victories. Along with juniors Brady Grant and Gavin Hoffpauir and sophomore Joseph Benn, the Aggie men placed ninth at the SEC meet.