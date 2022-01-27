Aggies earn team, individual academic cross country awards

The A&M women’s team finished the fall semester with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.461, whle A&M’s men finished with a 3.016.

Black and Santoro made the list of 114 student-athletes who needed a GPA of at least 3.25 and a Top 25 finish (or top 10%) at the NCAA regional meet or an All-American finish at the NCAA Championships to qualify.