Aggies earn team, individual academic cross country awards
The Texas A&M cross country teams earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic team honors, and Julia Black and Abbey Santoro earned individual academic honors Thursday.

The A&M women’s team finished the fall semester with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.461, whle A&M’s men finished with a 3.016.

Black and Santoro made the list of 114 student-athletes who needed a GPA of at least 3.25 and a Top 25 finish (or top 10%) at the NCAA regional meet or an All-American finish at the NCAA Championships to qualify.

