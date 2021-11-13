 Skip to main content
Aggie women, men place sixth at NCAA regional cross country meet
WACO — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed sixth at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

A&M seniors Julia Black and Abbey Santoro each earned all-region honors on the women’s side, but the Aggies did not advance a runner to the national meet.

Arkansas won the women’s title with 27 points followed by Rice (96), Texas (101), LSU (116), Abilene Christian (135) and A&M (182). Black finished the 6K course in 21 minutes, 13.4 seconds for 14th place individually, while Santoro placed 23rd in 21:33.0. Both finishes were the Aggies’ career highs at the NCAA regionals.

Texas edged Arkansas for the men’s team title with 35 points to the Razorbacks’ 39. Arkansas State placed third (166) followed by Lamar (200), Rice (201) and A&M (237). Eric Casarez led the Aggie men by placing 32nd in 31:58.7 over the 10K course.

