Aggie men place ninth, women 11th at SEC cross country meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M men’s cross country team finished ninth and the Aggie women placed 11th at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Arkansas swept the team titles as the Razorback men finished with 40 points and the women with 68. On the men’s side, Ole Miss took second with 59 points followed by Missouri (105), Alabama (132), Tennessee (169), Kentucky (183), Florida (215), Georgia (223), A&M (229), Auburn (250), Vanderbilt (253) and LSU (261). Ole Miss’ women also placed second with 83 points followed by Alabama (91), Kentucky (93), Tennessee (136), Florida (170), Missouri (192), Vanderbilt (214), Auburn (253), LSU (256), A&M (270), Georgia (292), Mississippi State (363) and South Carolina (435).

Sophomore Eric Casarez led the Aggie men with a 25th-place finish in the 8K race at 24 minutes, 18 seconds. Sophomore Brady Grant placed 31st (24:30.3) for A&M, while junior Gavin Hoffpauir finished 49th (25:01.2). Alabama freshman Eliud Kipsang won the men’s race in 23:33.5.

For the Aggie women, Gemma Goddard placed 36th in 21:32.4 over 6K to earn All-Freshman SEC honors. A&M junior Julia Black also placed 52nd in 21:48.9. Alabama junior Mercy Chelangat won the women’s race in 19:55.2.

A&M will compete in the NCAA South Central Regional on Nov. 12 in Waco.